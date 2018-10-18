James Wan unleashes a new nightmare in The Curse of La Llorona trailer

Is filmmaker James Wan determined to have the entire population of the world checking underneath their beds before going to sleep? Not content with continuing to cram the Conjuring and Insidious universes with all manner of terrifying supernatural entities, Wan is now introducing a whole new world of fear with The Curse of La Llorona (out April 19), on which he is a producer.

Directed by Michael Chaves — who will also helm The Conjuring 3 — the film concerns La Llorona, a.k.a. The Weeping Woman, a horrifying apparition, caught between Heaven and Hell, trapped in a terrible fate sealed by her own hand. In life, she drowned her children in a jealous rage, throwing herself in a river after them as she wept in pain. In 1970s Los Angeles, La Llorona is stalking the night — and the children. Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment, a social worker and her own small kids are drawn into a frightening supernatural realm. Their only hope to survive La Llorona’s deadly wrath may be a disillusioned priest and the mysticism he practices to keep evil at bay.

The Curse of La Llorona stars Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, Patricia Velasquez, Marisol Ramirez, Sean Patrick Thomas, Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen, and newcomer Roman Christou. The film is also produced by Gary Dauberman and Emile Gladstone.

Watch the film’s just-released trailer, above.

