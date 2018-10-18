Bette Midler joins Freeform's Hocus Pocus reunion special

It’s been 25 years since the Sanderson sisters first flew in on their broomsticks (and one vacuum, of course) in Hocus Pocus, and now, Freeform is reuniting all three sisters to honor the beloved Halloween film.

Freeform has announced that Bette Midler will join Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker to put a spell on the audience during its Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Reunion Bash. The two-hour special, which was filmed at the iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery, is hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Jordan Fisher and will feature musical performances from Jordin Sparks, Dove Cameron, and more. The special will also feature exclusive interviews with the aforementioned Sanderson sisters.

Freeform’s Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash airs Saturday, Oct. 20 at 8:15 p.m. ET as part of Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween.

