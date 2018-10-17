Attack the Block director returns with trailer for The Kid Who Would Be King

In The Kid Who Would Be King (out Jan. 25, 2019), Louis Ashbourne Serkis plays Alex, a 12-year-old British schoolboy whose everyday problems are dwarfed by his discovery of the mythical Excalibur. With the most powerful sword in history in the hands of the most powerless schoolboy in Britain, an epic adventure begins as Alex and his friends must thwart a medieval villain named Morgana (Rebecca Ferguson), who is hell-bent on destroying the world.

“It’s about nobility and chivalry in the modern world, whether it exists still, and what modern kids would make of it,” says the film’s writer-director Joe Cornish (Attack the Block). “It’s also a big spectacular, exciting, thrilling action-adventure movie for the whole family.”

Alex is assisted in this reworking of Arthurian legend by the wizard Merlin, who is portrayed by both Patrick Stewart and newcomer Angus Imrie.

“In the legend, Merlin lives backwards in time,” says Cornish. “[Our Merlin] has got magical powers that allow him to transform into his older self. I thought that was a cool way to express the fact that we’re all different ages inside us, whatever the outer appearances of us, we’ve all got stupid kids inside us, and tired old people inside us.”

The Kid Who Would Be King is produced by Nira Park, Tim Bevan, and Eric Fellner and costars Dean Chaumoo, Tom Taylor, and Rhianna Dorris.

Watch the trailer for The Kid Who Would Be King, above.

