Spider-Man: Far From Home wraps filming with new photos of the suit

Spider-Man may be going Far From Home in the sequel to Homecoming, but Tom Holland and Zendaya went back to New York for the final days of filming.

Holland, who returns as Peter Parker in the Jon Watts film, revealed “a wrap” on principal photography for Spider-Man: Far From Home with photos of his Spidey suit in action. With so many set photos leaking left and right from the paparazzi at this point, what damage could two more officially sanctioned set images do?

The new threads appear darker than his Homecoming suit, although perhaps this is really just Peter’s Iron-Spider getup and will be CGI-ed up in postproduction.

“It is here, final shot of Spider-Man: Far From Home,” Holland said in a video posted through Instagram Story. “It’s been a blast, it’s been amazing. The movie’s gonna be awesome. You’re all gonna love it.”

Specific plot details are still under wraps for the time being, but we know Far From Home takes place after the events of Avengers: Infinity War and the untitled Avengers 4 being that a certain figure is clearly back from the dusty beyond. (No spoilers!) The sequel was also partially filmed in Europe, lending to the Far From Home subtitle, and Jake Gyllenhaal is playing familiar Spider-Man villain Mysterio.

Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) and Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill) will also head back to the Marvel universe with this film, (reportedly) along with Michael Keaton’s Vulture.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will open in theaters on July 5, 2019.

Columbia Pictures

