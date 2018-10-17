Michael B. Jordan to star as a hitman in potential franchise starter The Silver Bear

Michael B. Jordan may have a new action franchise on his hands with The Silver Bear. Coming off of his scene-stealing performance as Erik Killmonger in Marvel’s Black Panther and his continuing role in the Creed films, Jordan will now star in and produce a film adaptation of the popular book from Derek Haas, the screenwriter behind Wanted and 3:10 to Yuma.

The Silver Bear, which Frank Baldwin (Hard Powder) is adapting, is the first of a series of novels by Haas that follows a man who goes by the name Columbus (Jordan), the most feared and respected hitman in the criminal underworld.

The title of the work refers to the character’s nickname, once given for his reputation of taking on any assignment and walking away clean. When he’s tasked with taking out a presidential candidate, however, Columbus realizes his target is someone from his past.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Based on the abs of vibranium Jordan has been cultivating over the past few years, he definitely seems physically capable to tackle such a role.

The Silver Bear was Haas’ debut novel in 2008 and Nickel City Pictures optioned the series for a film adaptation last year. “From our first meeting we knew that he was the perfect fit for the role of Columbus,” the group’s Vishal Rungta said in a statement.

Haas, who also worked on 2 Fast 2 Furious and episodes of Chicago Fire, will serve as executive producer with Michael Garnett and Tobias Weymar. Jordan’s production company Outlier Society Productions will produce the film with Rungta, Mark Fasano, and Ankur Rungta.