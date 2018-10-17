Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu engages with a very different type of insanity in the new horror film All the Creatures Were Stirring (out Dec. 4). Written and directed by David Ian McKendry and Shock Waves podcast host Rebekah McKendry, the movie features all manner of Christmas-themed terrors, from sadistic office parties and last-minute shopping nightmares, to vengeful stalkers and immortal demons.

All the Creatures Were Stirring also stars Amanda Fuller, Jonathan Kite, Jocelin Donahue, Graham Skipper, Ashley Clements, Morgan Peter Brown, Jesse Merlin, and Matt Mercer, among others. The film is released on VOD, digital, and DVD Dec. 4 and on Blu-ray, Jan. 8.

Exclusively watch the trailer for All the Creatures Were Stirring, above.

