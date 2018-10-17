Conjuring 3 director's new horror film has a very ominous poster

How did unknown filmmaker Michael Chaves secure the plum gig of directing the third Conjuring movie? By impressing the folks responsible for the Conjuring universe, including James Wan, with his debut feature, the similarly supernatural The Curse of La Llorona, which is released April 19, 2019.

The film is inspired by the Mexican legend of the Weeping Woman, the ghost of a mother who lost her children, and in this movie is a malevolent spirit preying on the lives of kids. The Curse of La Llorona stars Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, Patricia Velasquez, Marisol Ramirez, Sean Patrick Thomas, Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen and newcomer Roman Christou.

The first trailer for The Curse of La Llorona is released tomorrow. Ahead of that, you can check out the movie’s creepy new poster, below.

New Line

