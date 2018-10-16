Which Wizarding World school of magic should you attend?

Since we were first introduced to Harry Potter more than 20 years ago, his Wizarding World has expanded far beyond the sprawling grounds of Hogwarts and cobblestone streets of Diagon Alley.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire first introduced readers to other wizarding schools, the Pyrenees-based Beauxbatons and the Eastern European Durmstrang; now the Fantastic Beasts films have taken fans across the pond to meet some American witches who, J.K. Rowling revealed on Pottermore, attended the New England wizarding school Ilvermorny.

There are 11 schools of magic around the world, according to Pottermore, though Rowling has only revealed the locations of seven of them (in addition to the former four, we know of Mahoutokoro in Japan, Uagadou in central Africa, and Castelobruxo in Brazil).

So if you were to pursue your magical education — and your family and location weren’t factors in your school selection at all — where would you belong? In celebration of the upcoming Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel The Crimes of Grindelwald, we’ve made a little quiz to help you pick from among the four magical institutions we know the most about. Find out where you should study below!

