Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson to bring Conjuring characters to third Annabelle film

Annabelle 3

release date 07/03/19
Movie Details
type
Movie
Genre
Horror
release date 07/03/19
A. Cydney Hayes
October 16, 2018 at 07:04 PM EDT

There’s bad news and good news for the inhabitants of the Conjuring universe: The bad news is that the evil Annabelle doll is back with a vengeance, but the good news is that paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren are officially returning to work as well, and they’re always up for a challenge.

After starring in The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will reprise their roles as the ghostbusters of the horror genre in the upcoming third Annabelle film, EW has confirmed. The untitled sequel marks the sixth film in the franchise, which also includes Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, and The Nun.

The new installment will focus on Annabelle’s latest target: the Warrens’ 10-year-old daughter, Judy (Mckenna Grace). The Warrens are no strangers to the malicious doll, which they first encountered in the original Conjuring, but Ed and Lorraine will let the younger generation lead the fight against ancient evil this time around, with Farmiga and Wilson playing supporting roles.

Both actors are longtime collaborators with franchise creator and The Conjuring director James Wan. Aside from starring in the first and third Conjuring universe films, Wilson played main character Josh Lambert in Wan’s Insidious in 2010, and Famiga’s younger sister, Taissa, starred in this year’s The Nun.

Gary Dauberman, the screenwriter of Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, and The Nun, will make his directorial debut on the third Annabelle movie, which is slated for release in July.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news about Wilson and Farmiga.

New Line/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Related content:

Annabelle 3

type
Movie
Genre
Horror
release date
07/03/19
Complete Coverage
Annabelle 3

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now