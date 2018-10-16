The Savannah College of Art and Design and Entertainment Weekly are teaming up for this year’s SCAD Savannah Film Festival, the largest university-run film festival in the country.

As a media partner for the week-long event, which runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, EW will help program and moderate select talent panels. This includes the new EW Breakout Award Panel, which will take place on the first night of the festival and feature some of the year’s most compelling newcomers. Hari Nef (Assassination Nation), Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade), Winston Duke (Black Panther), Raúl Castillo (We the Animals), Thomasin McKenzie (Leave No Trace), Millicent Simmonds (A Quiet Place), and SCAD alumna Kayli Carter (Private Life) will be presented with the award and join EW for a discussion about their career paths, most recent films, upcoming projects, and more.

“SCAD Savannah Film Festival is a key event for the film community so Entertainment Weekly embraced the opportunity to participate in a larger way this year,” said EW’s editor-in-chief Henry Goldblatt. “We are thrilled to be able to help bring together our incredible EW writers and editors with some of today’s most compelling talent to showcase their experiences and projects.”

For more information on the event, visit the SCAD Savannah Film Festival website.

Related content: