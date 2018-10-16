Fantastic Beasts sequel: New footage reveals it's all about Credence

James Hibberd
October 16, 2018 at 03:44 PM EDT

Warner Bros. released some new Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald footage intercut with an interview with creator J.K. Rowling, and it’s the most candid the team has gotten about the storyline yet.

The biggest revelation is that fugitive Obscurial Credence (Ezra Miller) is what kicks the whole story into motion.

“For Credence, the big question now is—” Rowling beings.

“I want to know who I am,” Miller says in the clip.

“The path is laid and he’s following it, the trail that will lead him to me,” Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) intones.

“The reason everyone goes to Paris, really, is Credence,” Rowling reveals.

“Credence may not know who he is yet but he needs to be found,” Dumbledore (Jude Law) tells Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne).

Credence, of course, was raised by a foster mother, so his search for identity almost certainly involves finding out who his parents are.

The video is timely considering that Warner Bros. has confirmed Miller’s standalone The Flash movie has been pushed back for the actor to work on the third Fantastic Beasts film.

