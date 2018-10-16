Chloë Grace Moretz, John David Washington join SCAD Savannah Film Festival honorees list

Entertainment Weekly can exclusively announce that the SCAD Savannah Film Festival will celebrate two more stars at this year’s event: Chloë Grace Moretz and John David Washington. The pair will join the nine previously announced honorees, including Hugh Jackman, Emily Blunt, and Amandla Stenberg, at the festival, which runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3.

Moretz, who most recently starred in The Miseducation of Cameron Post, which won the Grand Jury Prize for U.S. Dramatic films at the Sundance Film Festival in January and was released in theaters in August, will receive the Lumiere Award. The 21-year-old actress first graced the big screen in 2005 when she portrayed clairvoyant child Chelsea Lutz in The Amityville Horror, and audiences have since seen her act alongside big names such as Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 500 Days of Summer (2009), Nicolas Cage in Kick-Ass (2010), and Julianne Moore in Carrie (2013).

The SCAD Savannah Film Festival will also recognize Washington — who is the eldest child of actors Denzel and Pauletta Washington — with the Distinguished Performance Award for his role as Ron Stallworth in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman. The critically acclaimed dark comedy will be shown at the festival on Oct. 31, and Washington will participate in a Q&A following the screening.

This year, EW is the official media partner for the gathering, which is organized by the Savannah College of Art and Design and represents the largest university-run film festival in the country.

