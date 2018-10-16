Chris Evans clarifies Avengers 4 tweet: 'I am neither confirming nor denying anything'

Chris Evans needs to clarify something about that Avengers 4 end-of-production tweet. The actor seemingly made his goodbyes to Steve Rogers/Captain America, a character he’s played now for more than seven years, but he didn’t intend that to be confirmation of his character’s death.

“I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in some way a spoiler, and I should clarify that, regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would’ve tweeted the exact same thing,” he told the room at ACE Comic Con in Chicago. “That last day of filming really was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies — this unbelievable tapestry — and you feel a lot more emotions than I think even I thought I’d feel, and I felt it was appropriate to share the gratitude. I know it had a ripple effect, but I am neither confirming nor denying anything.”

Leave it to the internet to blow things out of proportion. Yet, at the same time, Cap’s death has long been theorized in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, given how vocal Evans was in the past about superhero movie fatigue and how the comics play out.

Chuck Zlotnick/©Marvel Studios 2018

Some fans thought Steve would die in Captain America: Civil War, since that was a plot point from the source material. That, obviously, didn’t happen, nor did the theorized fate become a reality in Avengers: Infinity War. Many others fell prey to the Thanos snap, but the super soldier was left standing.

Evans, 37, announced he wrapped filming on Avengers 4 on Oct. 4, calling it “an emotional day.”

“Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor,” he tweeted at the time. “To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

Avengers 4, still without a publicly known title, will be released on May 3, 2019.

