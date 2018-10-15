For more on Fantastic Beasts, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Lumos! Pottermore is shedding light on Yusuf Kama, one of the story’s newest (and most mysterious) characters. Here’s an exclusive excerpt from the upcoming article, “A guide to the new characters from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”

Yusuf Kama, played by William Nadylam, is a French-African wizard who claims to be the last male member of his pure-blood family line, so his official character description tells us.

Although we’ve not seen much of this particular character from the trailers, we do know a few things about him — such as how he is on the hunt for another character we know a little better: Credence (Ezra Miller).

And, for the first time, we can reveal that Yusuf has actually taken an Unbreakable Vow to track Credence down — a magical promise meaning that if he doesn’t fulfill his task, he will die. We saw Severus Snape make one of these vows during Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, promising to assist Draco Malfoy in Albus Dumbledore’s murder. So, as you can see, Unbreakable Vows are usually reserved for quite serious things, rather than, say, promising to make someone a cup of tea.

Yusuf also has a connection to Leta Lestrange (Zoë Kravitz) in the new film: he’s actually her half-brother. How? Well, again, according to his biography, Yusuf’s mother was “taken” by an evil wizard called Corvus Lestrange, and ended up having a child with him — Leta. But why the obsession with Credence?

From the first film, Credence is only known to us as an orphan — so is it possible Yusuf needs to track him down due to a family connection?