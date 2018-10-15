Mamma Mia! returning to theaters for special 10th anniversary screenings

Here we go again: Mamma Mia! is headed back to theaters in celebration of its 10th anniversary.

For two days only, the 2008 musical romance featuring 20 classic songs by Swedish pop group ABBA — based on the stage play of the same name — will return to 400 movie theaters nationwide for special screenings featuring behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the cast and crew.

Fathom Events and Universal Pictures will host the showings on Sunday, Nov. 4, and Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. local time. All presentations will include the full cut of the movie along with the “Meryl’s Big Number” featurette, which documents how star Meryl Streep’s musical number for the titular song was crafted. Commentary will be provided via interviews with director Phyllida Lloyd, Streep, and costar Amanda Seyfried.

The film follows a young woman, Sophie (Seyfried), who’s about to be married on a Greek island when she discovers her mother, Donna (Streep), has harbored a deep secret: any one of three different men (Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Pierce Brosnan) could be her father. Thus, she invites the trio to witness her wedding, and all three show up. Romantic hilarity (including comical interactions with Donna’s former bandmates played by Julie Walters and Christine Baranski) ensues.

Since its initial bow on July 18, 2008, Mamma Mia! has grossed $144 million at the domestic box office and a further $465 million in international ticket sales, bringing its worldwide haul to just under $610 million to date. Unadjusted for inflation, the film is the seventh-highest-grossing live-action musical in the United States. The film’s popularity spawned a cinematic follow-up, this summer’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, which pulled in a global tally of $392 million.

Tickets for Mamma Mia!’s theatrical return can be purchased online here or at participating theater box offices.

Universal

