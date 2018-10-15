Halloween masked maniac Michael Myers stalks suburbia in terrifying new clip

Why does Halloween franchise villain Michael Myers remain such a terrifying figure 40 years after director John Carpenter introduced him to audiences in his original 1978 horror classic? We asked Nick Castle, who played Myers in that film four decades ago and makes a cameo appearance as the masked maniac in filmmaker David Gordon Green’s new sequel Halloween (out Friday).

“It has a lot to do with that mask, of course,” says Castle, a film school buddy of Carpenter’s and a filmmaker in his own right, who directed 1984’s The Last Starfighter. “You can’t give enough credit to Tommy Wallace, who was the production designer, John’s buddy from Kentucky, who came to film school with us too. Pulling a William Shatner mask off the shelf, and cutting some holes, and painting it a little whiter, and suddenly you put it on and it’s magic. It is just so scary. You know, I go to these conventions, and there’s a lot of guys walking around with these things, and even if it’s not the best mask, the idea of, you can’t discern the personality of that person, he’s just a blank slate, that’s somehow very very powerful.”

Green’s Halloween stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak.

Watch a new clip from the film, above.

