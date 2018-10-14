Halloween producer says directors were 'daunted' by idea of resurrecting Michael Myers

Halloween (2018)

release date 10/19/18
Movie Details
type
Movie
Genre
Horror
release date 10/19/18
Clark Collis
October 14, 2018 at 03:09 PM EDT

The horror sequel Halloween (out Oct. 19) is shaping up to be one of the hits of the season. But producer Jason Blum reveals that filmmakers were wary of signing on to make the eleventh in the entry in the horror franchise.

“It was actually very hard to find someone for the movie,” says the Blumhouse Productions founder. “It was not easy. People were daunted by it.”

Blum finally located a man willing to take a stab at resurrecting masked killer Michael Myers when he approached David Gordon Green.

“I’ve really admired his filmmaking since (2000’s) George Washington,” says the producer. “I think Hollywood has this tendency to not give bigger horror movies to directors who have not done horror before. I’m a big believer that if you can make a good movie of any genre, you can make a good horror movie, and so I pursued him. Actually, I sent him an email, I said, ‘Interested in talking about Halloween?,’ or something like that, and he said, ‘Definitely.’ And that was kind of the beginning of it. He knew we were talking to other people. But a lot of people didn’t want to do it, so I felt very pleased that he [responded] with enthusiasm. He didn’t need any arm-twisting. He was like, ‘This sounds awesome, I’ve just got to think of an idea.'”

The new Halloween stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak. Watch the film’s trailer, above.

Related content:

Halloween (2018)

type
Movie
Genre
Horror
mpaa
R
release date
10/19/18
director
David Gordon Green
Cast
Jamie Lee Curtis,
Judy Greer,
Andi Matichak
Studio
Universal
Complete Coverage
Halloween (2018)

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now