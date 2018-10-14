Not unlike a certain greasy-haired potions professor, the cast of Fantastic Beasts plays favorites.

In between shooting the cover for the most recent issue of EW, we sat down with the stars of The Crimes of Grindelwald and grilled them on their most-loved things in the wizarding world. “I still feel like cooking dinner with a wand is dope,” offered Katherine Waterston, who plays American Auror Tina Goldstein. “But there’s also Seamless,” pointed out her on-screen sister Alison Sudol. “That’s true,” Waterston admitted. “It’s not that different.”

When asked to name their favorite magical creatures, Jude Law a.k.a. Young Dumbledore picked bowtruckles without hesitation. “You can pop him in a pocket. He can get you in anywhere,” the actor said.

“He can get you in anywhere?” Zoë Kravitz asked, perplexed, before Law reminded her that bowtruckles can unlock any lock. “Oh, I thought you were like, ‘I got this guy with me, let me in the club,’” she said. “Table for two?”

For her part, the actress (playing Leta Lestrange in the wizarding sequel) said she was “cool with my baby niffler,” but Law wasn’t having it. “Baby nifflers don’t have the pull,” he said, shaking his head. “They really don’t have the pull that bowtruckles have.”

To find out more of the stars’ favorite creatures, magical inventions, characters, and Harry Potter books, check out the clip above. For more on Fantastic Beasts, pick up the latest issue of EW, available on stands and online now.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters Nov. 16.

