Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson hit the desert in new Men in Black spin-off photo

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson should start their own Coven because they’re looking chic enough to join the witches on American Horror Story.

The pair, who first costarred in Thor: Ragnarok, hit the slopes — the desert slopes, that is — in a new set photo from their Men in Black spin-off. Agent M (Thompson) leads Agent H (Hemsworth) on an excursion that apparently requires them to look elegant AF in black suits, black shades, and black umbrellas.

As Thompson put it on Instagram, they are “Buds in Black.”

Directed by F. Gary Gray (The Fate of the Furious, Straight Outta Compton), the new Men in Black will take audiences to the London headquarters of MIB, the secret global organization that handles everything alien.

Liam Neeson portrays the head of London MIB, while Emma Thompson will return as chief of the MIB organization, Agent O. Additional characters will be played by Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Nanjiani, and Rafe Spall.

Though there’s been a lack of official still images and plot information from the spinoff, Thompson and Hemsworth have been our go-to source for everything Men in Black with their Instagram and Instagram Story game.

The film is currently scheduled for theaters on June 14, 2019.

Related content: