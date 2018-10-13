For more on Fantastic Beasts, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Whether you favor Expecto Patronum or Wingardium Leviosa or just exclaiming “Merlin’s beard!” every now and then, everyone’s got a favorite magical phrase from the Wizarding World — including the cast of Fantastic Beasts.

On the set of the shoot for EW’s current cover story about the upcoming Crimes of Grindelwald, we asked the stars which witchy phrases they think roll off the tongue best of all. “Petrificus Totalus,” was the prompt reply from Eddie Redmayne, who stars in the Fantastic Beasts films as magizoologist (and iconic Hufflepuff) Newt Scamander. Then he turned to Katherine Waterston and serenaded her with the Full Body-Bind incantation a couple of times.

Zoë Kravitz went for simplicity. “Mine might be ‘muggles,’” said the actress, who plays the beautiful pure-blood Leta Lestrange in the movie. “Muggle. I think it’s cool. Whatup my muggle?”

To see more of the stars’ favorite sayings — including which spell Ezra Miller sometimes tries, kind of, to cast in real life — check out the clip above.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters Nov. 16.

