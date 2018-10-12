Tyra Banks reveals Life-Size 2 premiere date

Life-Size 2
Where you live, where you are, prepare to tune in to Life-Size 2 at the top of the holiday season.
Ending 18 years of fan anticipation, producer-star Tyra Banks announced Friday that the long-awaited sequel to the 2000 movie Life-Size — featuring Banks as a Barbie-like doll named Eve, who comes to life to help a young girl (Lindsay Lohan) cope with the death of her mother — will premiere Dec. 2 on Freeform.
“Are you ready to shine brighter and farther?” Banks tweeted alongside the announcement, which also included the film’s first poster.
Earlier this month, EW exclusively revealed plot details for the film, which follows a 25-year-old CEO, Grace (grown-ish‘s Francia Raisa), who inherits the toy company that produced Eve, who returns to help Grace navigate a quarter-life crisis.
Lohan won’t star in Life-Size 2 due to production conflicts with her upcoming MTV reality show, though Banks previously told EW the film will feature “something beautiful” relating to her character, Casey Stuart.
“[It will] speak to die-hard fans,” Banks said. “I can’t say how, but you will see something!”
Referencing fan reaction to Lohan’s absence, Banks continued: “It’s normal to have comfort, particularly with what you know, and the unknown is kind of fearful and kind of scary. [But] when [fans] see this movie, they’re going to be like, ‘Woah, this is a really good movie!’”
Also on tap for Life-Size 2 is a “club banger” remix of the first film’s theme song “Be a Star” featuring rapper Janine the Machine, as well as the return of a familiar character and an “iconic outfit” from the original, per Banks.
Life-Size 2 premieres Sunday, Dec. 2, as part of Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas. Check out EW’s exclusive preview from the film featuring 13 first-look photos from the set.
