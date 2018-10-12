Tyra Banks reveals Life-Size 2 premiere date

Where you live, where you are, prepare to tune in to Life-Size 2 at the top of the holiday season.

Ending 18 years of fan anticipation, producer-star Tyra Banks announced Friday that the long-awaited sequel to the 2000 movie Life-Size — featuring Banks as a Barbie-like doll named Eve, who comes to life to help a young girl (Lindsay Lohan) cope with the death of her mother — will premiere Dec. 2 on Freeform.

“Are you ready to shine brighter and farther?” Banks tweeted alongside the announcement, which also included the film’s first poster.

#LifeSize2 premieres December 2nd! Are you ready to shine brighter and farther? 💕 pic.twitter.com/ZVBuE12tcu — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) October 12, 2018

Earlier this month, EW exclusively revealed plot details for the film, which follows a 25-year-old CEO, Grace (grown-ish‘s Francia Raisa), who inherits the toy company that produced Eve, who returns to help Grace navigate a quarter-life crisis.

Lohan won’t star in Life-Size 2 due to production conflicts with her upcoming MTV reality show, though Banks previously told EW the film will feature “something beautiful” relating to her character, Casey Stuart.

“[It will] speak to die-hard fans,” Banks said. “I can’t say how, but you will see something!”

Guy D'Alema/Freeform

Referencing fan reaction to Lohan’s absence, Banks continued: “It’s normal to have comfort, particularly with what you know, and the unknown is kind of fearful and kind of scary. [But] when [fans] see this movie, they’re going to be like, ‘Woah, this is a really good movie!’”

Also on tap for Life-Size 2 is a “club banger” remix of the first film’s theme song “Be a Star” featuring rapper Janine the Machine, as well as the return of a familiar character and an “iconic outfit” from the original, per Banks.

Life-Size 2 premieres Sunday, Dec. 2, as part of Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas. Check out EW’s exclusive preview from the film featuring 13 first-look photos from the set.

