Fantastic Beasts cast on what it was really like working with J.K. Rowling

There are dream gigs, and then gigs you can barely dream of getting. Working with the venerable J.K. Rowling falls into the latter category — and the cast of the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald was lucky enough to do just that. The Harry Potter creator wrote the screenplay for the sequel to the 2016 blockbuster and now her acolytes are letting the rest of us in on the magic.

As part of EW’s big Harry Potter-themed issue, Eddie Redmayne (who plays Newt Scamander), Jude Law (young Albus Dumbledore), and Zoë Kravitz (Leta Lestrange) opened up to the camera to explain how Rowling helped them through the filming process.

A hint? She’s a bit of an overachiever. Her knowledge — vast doesn’t even begin to describe it — of the wizarding world allowed her to give the actors every bit of background information they could ever imagine.

