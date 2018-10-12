Dan Stevens searches for his sister in clip from horror-thriller Apostle

Clark Collis
October 12, 2018 at 06:46 PM EDT

Dan Stevens’ just released Netflix film Apostle is a period tale — but that’s where the similarities between this horror-thriller and the actor’s former show Downton Abbey end.

“[My character] is a laudanum-addled former priest who’s returned from the Boxer Rebellion a pretty scarred man, inside and out,” says the Legion and Beauty and the Beast star. “He comes back to discover that his sister has been kidnapped by a religious cult based on an island somewhere near Britain. And the cult is led by Michael Sheen!”

Apostle is written and directed by Gareth Evans, the man responsible for 2011’s beloved action movie The Raid and its 2014 sequel, The Raid 2.

“I just love Gareth,” says Stevens. “I think he’s an incredible filmmaker, despite Apostle not being The Raid 3, which I constantly was trying to persuade him to turn it into. I was like, ‘Come on, the priest has been in China, he’s surely learned some king fu!’ Gareth was like [adopts Welsh accent], ‘Oh, Dan, please, ‘I just want to make something that’s not The Raid 3!’ I was so excited, because it kind of combined a bit of my background, in terms of doing English period dramas, and a bit of his background, which is in Indonesian martial arts. It’s quite an interesting intersection. Then, you throw Michael Sheen into the mix, and you’re really cooking!”

Apostle is now available to watch on Netflix. See a clip from the film, above.

