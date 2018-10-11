Samuel L. Jackson unleashes 'the Beast' in new Glass trailer

Will M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass break box office records? We’ll have to wait until Jan. 18 to find out. But interest in the superhero sequel is undeniably high and a new trailer, which finds Samuel L Jackson’s titular villain Mr Glass (a.k.a. Elijah Price) teaming up with James McAvoy’s Kevin Crumb, is likely to further whet appetites for the movie.

Glass will fulfill the tacit promise of the shock, Bruce Willis-featuring conclusion of Split by combining the characters of that film with those of 2000’s Unbreakable. That means we’ll follow Willis’ David Dunn, Anya Taylor-Joy’s Casey Cooke, Jackson’s Price and the multiple personalities inhabiting McAvoy’s Crumb, both familiar and previously unseen. “We get to spend some time with some new people that live inside Kevin,” McAvoy told EW earlier this year. Those are not the only franchise returnees: Charlayne Woodard, who played Elijah’s mom, and Spencer Treat Clark, who played David’s son, also make appearances. “[They] play a big role,” Shyamalan teased to EW.

The new trailer features new footage of Dunn, Price, and Crumb in the same facility, receiving treatment from a psychiatrist played by Sarah Paulson. “She deals with people that think they’re comic-book characters,” Shyamalan said of the doctor. “It’s kind of the modern-day equivalent of ‘I think I’m Jesus’ or ‘I’m an emperor.’”

Watch that new trailer, above.

