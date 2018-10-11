Welcome to the family, Idris Elba.

Last week, Dwayne Johnson shared the first photo of him and Jason Statham together in their upcoming Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbs and Shaw. But while we’ve seen Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Statham) face off before, Johnson has now given us a true first look in the form of Idris Elba’s antagonist.

“I learned a long time ago (when I was a very sinful eyebrow raising villainous man in the crazy world of pro wrestling;) that heroes are only as great as their greatest villains,” Johnson wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Elba in Hobbs and Shaw. “A pleasure to introduce the man himself @idriselba we brought in to our Fast & Furious franchise to wreak havoc, hell and mayhem on our heroes HOBBS & SHAW. The name: BRIXTON. The record: UNDEFEATED. The promise: SHOWDOWN OF ALL SHOWDOWNS. So cool having my brother @idriselba come and play in our sandbox. This one’s been years in the making!! As I always say, we either gonna get along or we gonna get it on… and f– getting along.”

Elba added in his own post: “Excited to wreak havoc, hell and mayhem on @therock and @jasonstatham in #HobbsAndShaw as one of the most badass villains the Fast & Furious franchise has ever seen! Feels amazing to be working with @therock and @jasonstatham and to be joining the Fast & Furious family.”

Directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2) and written by Fast veteran Chris Morgan, Hobbs and Shaw finds the two adversaries-turned-allies once again coming together, this time without the rest of the team.

Hobbs and Shaw is scheduled to hit theaters July 26.

