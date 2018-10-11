Will Smith has granted your wish for a first look at Aladdin

Welcome to a whole new Aladdin.

Disney has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Guy Ritchie’s live-action adaptation of the beloved 1992 animated film, which stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, and Will Smith as the Genie.

Earlier this year at CinemaCon, Disney executive Cathleen Taff teased Smith’s take on the character that Robin Williams had memorably portrayed. “No one can replicate the iconic performance by Robin Williams, and we wouldn’t want them to,” she said. “Let’s just say, he’s a little Fresh Prince, a little Hitch, and a whole lot of attitude.” (So, is this a Hitch prequel/sequel?!)

Aladdin flies into theaters on May 24. Watch the new teaser above.

