Creepy kids haunt the first trailer for Stephen King's Pet Sematary

“Kids used to dare each other to go into the woods at night. They knew the power of that place. They feared it.”

That’s the voice of old-timer Jud Crandall in the new trailer for Stephen King’s Pet Sematary — but it’s a group young children in animal masks who truly haunt this footage.

As this aging man (played by John Lithgow) hints at untold secrets, we see a procession of the masked children, marching in procession to the place where they put their dearly beloved pets to rest.

In King’s 1983 novel, the misspelled “Pet Sematary” these local kids have created is just a prelude to an even more disturbing burial ground, one barricaded by a deadfall and hidden deeper in the wilderness.

It’s a place that brings the dead back to life. But as the wise old man ominously notes, “Sometimes dead is better.”

Jason Clarke and Amy Seimetz play Louis and Rachel Creed, the mom and dad of a young family that’s new to this country road. Their daughter Ellie (Jeté Laurence) is as drawn to the weird, circular array of pet graves behind her house just as much as toddler Gage (Hugo and Lucas Lavoie) is enchanted by the huge Orinco oil tankers that roar up and down their road.

Winston Churchill, their pet cat, will be the first test of the power of what lies in these woods.

There are lots of subtle, unsettling moments in this trailer. Check back later this morning for EW’s deep dive into the new footage.

Paramount Pictures

Pet Sematary is directed by Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer (Starry Eyes.) It opens on April 5.