Robin Hood isn’t your father’s Robin Hood.

So says Jamie Foxx in a new behind-the-scenes video previewing the action-packed take on the altruistic outlaw, which EW can exclusively debut below.

Starring Taron Egerton in the title role and Foxx as brother-in-arms Little John, Robin Hood promises two hours of fiery explosions, lively fight sequences, and masked archers launching arrows with the precision and power of modern firearms.

Egerton, who first broke out playing a street-kid-turned-spy in the Kingsman movies, once again looks to be putting a roguish spin on an archetypal do-gooder.

As director Otto Bathurst (Peaky Blinders) puts it, “You don’t become a legend for 800 years unless you’ve done something big. There’s no way Robin was just this nice guy who stole a few bags of money and gave to some poor people.”

The featurette also highlights the film’s treatment of Robin’s signature weapon, with a look at Egerton’s training sessions with Danish archer Lars Andersen — and the actor’s unexpected talent.

“Taron is actually surprisingly good, the best person I’ve ever trained,” Andersen says of Egerton’s archery skills.

“Taron could fire three arrows a second,” Bathurst adds. “He could hit moving targets in the air. He was a really impressive archer by the end of the training.”

Watch the video above for more, including moments with costars Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey), Eve Hewson (Bridge of Spies), and Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story). Robin Hood hits theaters Nov. 21.

