Sophie Turner inspires the invention of time travel in trailer for romantic comedy Time Freak

Clark Collis
October 10, 2018 at 03:17 PM EDT

In the new romantic comedy Time Freak, Asa Butterfield (Ender’s Game) is a physics genius who gets dumped by his girlfriend Debbie, played by Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones fame. After creating a machine to rewind the past, he grabs his wingman, Evan (Skyler Gisondo from Santa Clarita Diet), and sets off to right every wrong he made with Debbie.

Time Freak is written and directed by Andrew Bowler. The film will be released released in select theaters and On Demand, Nov. 9.

See Butterfield and Turner in the new trailer for Time Freak, above.

Related content:

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now