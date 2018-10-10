Sophie Turner inspires the invention of time travel in trailer for romantic comedy Time Freak

In the new romantic comedy Time Freak, Asa Butterfield (Ender’s Game) is a physics genius who gets dumped by his girlfriend Debbie, played by Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones fame. After creating a machine to rewind the past, he grabs his wingman, Evan (Skyler Gisondo from Santa Clarita Diet), and sets off to right every wrong he made with Debbie.

Time Freak is written and directed by Andrew Bowler. The film will be released released in select theaters and On Demand, Nov. 9.

See Butterfield and Turner in the new trailer for Time Freak, above.

