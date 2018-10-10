Matthew McConaughey, Henry Golding, Kate Beckinsale to star in Guy Ritchie's Toff Guys

Matthew McConaughey has said “Alright, alright, alright” to working with Guy Ritchie.

Miramax announced Wednesday that McConaughey, Kate Beckinsale, and Crazy Rich Asians breakout Henry Golding will all star in the English director’s new film Toff Guys. The movie concerns the collision of old-money European wealth and the modern marijuana industrial complex. “Toff” is British slang for a wealthy, upper-class person.

Ritchie’s directing credits include Snatch, Sherlock Holmes, The Man From U.N.C.L.E, and Disney’s upcoming live-action take on Aladdin. The filmmaker wrote the script for Toff Guys with Marn Davies and Ivan Atkinson.

“McConaughey as the inside outsider with Henry and Kate will make for a thrilling Guy Ritchie ride,” Miramax CEO Bill Block said in a statement.

Toff Guys is set to start shooting this fall in England.

