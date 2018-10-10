When the Hollywood lights finally shine on Washington Heights, Anthony Ramos could be front and center. EW has confirmed that the A Star Is Born actor is in talks to star in the upcoming film adaptation of In the Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first Broadway musical.

In the Heights takes place in New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood, and focuses on the lives of many immigrants (and children of immigrants) who live and work there. The focal point and narrator is Usnavi (named for “U.S. Navy,” the first words his parents saw upon arriving in New York City) who runs the local bodega alongside his younger cousin. In the Heights won five Tony Awards in 2008, including Best Musical.

The role of Usnavi was originated by Miranda himself, but Ramos recently took it on for the Kennedy Center’s production of In the Heights this past spring. Ramos has even more experience with Miranda’s work, having originated the dual role of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in Hamilton.

John M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) is set to the Warner Bros. project, working from a screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes, who also wrote the book for the stage production. The In the Heights film adaptation was previously set up at The Weinstein Co., which picked up the rights in 2016. Amid fallout from the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Miranda and Hudes publicly lobbied for the studio to drop the film, and the embattled company’s option on the project expired at the end of 2017. TWC has since filed for bankruptcy.

In the Heights is currently set for a June 26, 2020, release date. Variety was first to report the news about Ramos.