Pink’s acrobatics have always been somewhat Cirque du Soleil-esque but now she’s legit joining the circus.

The pop superstar is one of many stars, including Kelly Clarkson, Sara Bareilles and Panic! at the Disco, lending their voices to The Greatest Showman-Reimagined, a cover album featuring the music of last year’s blockbuster P.T. Barnum musical starring Hugh Jackman.

Pink will take on “A Million Dreams,” a song sung by Jackman and Michelle Williams at the beginning of the film.

“This Is Me,” the most popular and Oscar-nominated tune rom the soundtrack written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), will get a new version by star Keala Settle, Kesha, and Missy Elliott.

Twentieth Century Fox

Here’s the full track listing of the album due out Nov. 16:

1. The Greatest Show – Panic! At The Disco

2. A Million Dreams – P!nk

3. A Million Dreams (Reprise) – Willow Sage Hart

4. Come Alive – Years & Years and Jess Glynne

5. The Other Side – MAX and Ty Dolla $ign

6. Never Enough – Kelly Clarkson

7. This Is Me (The Reimagined Remix) –Keala Settle, Kesha and Missy Elliott

8. Rewrite The Stars – James Arthur and Anne-Marie

9. Tightrope – Sara Bareilles

10. From Now On – Zac Brown Band

BONUS:

11. The Greatest Show – Pentatonix

12. Come Alive – Craig David

13. This Is Me – Kesha

14. Rewrite The Stars (Acoustic) – Zendaya