Dave Bautista wants to 'sign up' for James Gunn-written Suicide Squad sequel

How far would Guardians of the Galaxy franchise star Dave Bautista go to show his support for James Gunn? All the way from Marvel to DC, it seems.

Sources told EW earlier Tuesday that Gunn has closed a deal to write Suicide Squad 2, and will possibly direct the superhero sequel as well. In response, Bautista’s retweet the original Deadline story along with the message “Where do I sign up!”

Over the past few months, Bautista has repeatedly shown his support for Gunn, who was relieved of his directorial responsibilities at Disney after alt-right conservatives rehashed decade-old tweets of Gunn’s that included jokes about pedophilia and sexual assault. Gunn apologized for those tweets both on Twitter and in a statement obtained by EW, calling them “totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative.” The day after the news broke that Disney was distancing itself from Gunn, Bautista tweeted “I will have more to say but for right now all I will say is this..@JamesGunn is one of the most loving, caring, good natured people I have ever met. He’s gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He’s made mistakes. We all have. Im NOT ok with what’s happening to him.” Later the same month, the Guardians of the Galaxy cast — including Bautista — issued a joint statement expressing their “shock” at Disney’s severing of ties with the filmmaker.

Where do I sign up! James Gunn Boards ‘Suicide Squad 2’ To Write And Possibly Direct – Deadline https://t.co/OwdDbAm1Ks — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) October 9, 2018

Bautista has played the character of the alien Drax the Destroyer in both Guardians films as well as this year’s Avengers: Infinity War, on which Gunn was an executive producer.

