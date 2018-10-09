Beautiful Boy is a movie about the love between a father and his son. But it’s also about the pain that develops between them as they drift further and further apart.

The upcoming drama, directed by Felix Van Groeningen, tracks the relationship between David Sheff (Steve Carell) and his son, Nic (Timothée Chalamet), as he struggles with drug addiction and eventually spirals out of control. The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last month, generating strong reviews and Oscar buzz for Chalamet, who’s coming off of his breakout in Call Me by Your Name.

Above you can watch a clip of the film, exclusive to EW, which teases the increasingly tenuous dynamic which powers the film. David tries connecting with Nic over bonds they used to share, only for his son to push back and try redirecting the conversation; by the end, stinging words that can’t be taken back are said.

Check out the clip above. Beautiful Boy costars Amy Ryan and Maura Tierney, and hits select theaters this Friday.

Related content: