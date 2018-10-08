Sabrina writer unwraps a 'cursed' mummy movie in Trailers From Hell tribute

Where does a horror filmmaker go to find their “happy place”? If they’re Axelle Carolyn, director of 2013’s Soulmate and a writer on Netflix’s upcoming Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the answer is in the back catalog of Hammer, the British film company and prolific producer of tales about Frankenstein, vampires, and mummies back in the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s. Carolyn is particularly fond of 1971’s Blood From the Mummy’s Tomb, as she explains in the latest tribute from director Joe Dante’s Trailers From Hell website.

“Blood From the Mummy’s Tomb is a loose adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Jewel of the Seven Stars,” Carolyn explains. “By the writers’ admission, they didn’t want to use the title because it wasn’t commercial enough.… As it turns out, Blood From the Mummy’s Tomb had kind of a reputation as a cursed movie, in fact. First of all, Peter Cushing had to drop out after one day on set to be by his wife, Helen’s, side as she was about to pass away.… Then, a week before the end of the shoot, director Seth Holt died of a heart attack on set, collapsing in the arms of a crew member. Apparently, the heart attack was brought about by hiccups.

“The result is pretty fun, and in no small part thanks to its lead, Valerie Leon, in the dual role of the Mummy and the present-day woman the Mummy possesses,” Carolyn continues. “She’s also known for starring in a bunch of Carry On movies, and for small parts in The Spy Who Loved Me and Never Say Never Again. And she is spectacular. She’s powerful, she’s stunning, she’s a total icon.”

Watch the Trailers From Hell video above for more.

