Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper take romance on the road in 'Look What I Found' music video

A Star Is Born actors Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper play a game of show-and-tell with their musically tinged romance in the just-released music video for the film’s original song “Look What I Found.”

The clip for the groovy track opens with an early scene from the film, which sees the film’s central couple bonding over the creative process: “What are you writing down here?” Cooper’s Jackson Maine — a troubled country singer who takes Gaga’s Ally under his wing as his artistic and romantic partner — asks of his companion as they sit across from each other at a roadside diner shortly after beginning their whirlwind coupling. “That’s my songbook. I had this idea and I didn’t want to forget it,” she responds.

“How do you hear it?” Jackson continues. Ally answers by singing the song out loud while a gorgeous montage charting their subsequent love story flashes onscreen for the remainder of the video.

Among 18 songs compiled for the film, Gaga penned “Look What I Found” with “The Cure” producer Mark Nilan Jr., ARTPOP contributor Nick Monson, “Born This Way” producer DJ White Shadow, and rocker Lukas Nelson, who previously featured Gaga’s vocals on his band’s 2017 track “Find Yourself.”

The film’s accompanying collection of music (widely expected to be a major player in the best original song Oscar race) additionally features collaborations with nine-time Oscar nominee (including a nod for Gaga’s 2015 song “Til It Happens to You”) Diane Warren, “Million Reasons” co-writer Hillary Lindsey, Jason Isbell, Natalie Hemby, and Lori McKenna.

A Star Is Born is now playing in theaters nationwide. Watch the “Look What I Found” music video above, and listen to the film’s complete soundtrack here.

