Mixed Bohemian Rhapsody reactions praise Rami Malek's Freddie Mercury as 'fantastic'

Early reactions to Rami Malek’s Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody are, to quote its titular song’s first verse, a “little high, little low.”

The musical drama (directed by Bryan Singer, who was later fired and replaced with Dexter Fletcher) about the Queen frontman’s rise to superstardom as part of the British rock band screened Sunday for press and industry attendees on the Fox lot in Los Angeles, and social media impressions have thus far pointed to a mixed reception for the awards hopeful.

“Bohemian Rhapsody is a glorified Wikipedia entry,” The New York Times‘ Kyle Buchanan tweeted, though he — like other critics who shared somewhat negative responses to the film itself — praised Malek’s leading turn. “But Rami Malek plays Freddie Mercury (and wears his wonderful costumes) with incredible gusto.”

“Just did a double feature of A Star Is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody and yeeeeesh that contrast didn’t do the latter any favors,” IndieWire critic David Ehrlich wrote. “Rami Malek sure nails that imitation, tho.”

The Los Angeles Times‘ Jen Yamato summed up her feelings on the film with a reference to an embarrassing evening out: “Watching Bohemian Rhapsody reminded me of the time I subjected a karaoke bar to Queen’s ‘Who Wants To Live Forever,'” she tweeted. “And, well, sometimes you’ve got to read a room.”

Widely expected to be an Oscar player for Malek’s work, the film — produced by The Departed‘s Graham King and written by The The Theory of Everything scribe Anthony McCarten — follows Queen from its early days playing small venues through to their renowned performance at Live Aid in 1985.

Bohemian Rhapsody is scheduled for release on Nov. 2. Read on for social media reactions to the film.

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY is a glorified Wikipedia entry but Rami Malek plays Freddie Mercury (and wears his wonderful costumes) with incredible gusto — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) October 7, 2018

Watching BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY reminded me of the time I subjected a karaoke bar to Queen's "Who Wants To Live Forever" (because HIGHLANDER, obvi) and, well, sometimes you've got to read a room pic.twitter.com/k6VaFylvm9 — jen yamato (@jenyamato) October 7, 2018

just did a double feature of A STAR IS BORN and BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY and yeeeeesh that contrast didn’t do the latter any favors. Rami Malek sure nails that imitation, tho. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) October 8, 2018

Bohemian Rhapsody is a straight-on biopic with plenty of Queen music and a strong performance by Rami Malek. It will get mixed reviews. It might play with audiences. — Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) October 7, 2018

Post-screening Q&A for Bohemian Rhapsody. Rami is fantastic, and very passionate about telling Freddie’s story. pic.twitter.com/O9f6Mp6y1u — Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) October 7, 2018

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY: That Live Aid performance gave me chills. The rest of the movie… — erickohn (@erickohn) October 8, 2018

Bloody Hell! Absolutely did not expect @BoRhapMovie to be a thousand degrees of fantastic. Rami Malek has a kind of magic and one vision of a champion performance. Prepare to be rocked!!! #BohemianRhapsody pic.twitter.com/dzJ7UO6hYu — @jazzt (@jazzt) October 7, 2018

My biggest takeaway from BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY is how much the rest of Queen resents Freddie Mercury. But Rami Malek is outstanding. Also, the fact Mike Myers is in this movie is genius and insane. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) October 8, 2018

How do you turn an ok movie into a good one? Five words: Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury. #BohemianRhapsody — Mara Reinstein (@MaraReinstein) October 8, 2018

Absolutely beyond blown away by #BohemianRhapsody! Rami Malek is phenomenal. Gorgeous story, amazing concert movie…I don’t have enough words! pic.twitter.com/2lFZCX2O6d — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) October 7, 2018

