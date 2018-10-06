Watch Mark Ruffalo reveal some major Avengers 4 ‘spoilers’ to Jimmy Fallon

Don’t let Mark Ruffalo near your film spoilers.

After the actor behind the Incredible Hulk let the shocking ending to Avengers: Infinity War slip months ahead of that film’s release, he got the chance to unleash some more MCU info on Friday’s The Tonight Show.

Ahead of the show’s airing that night, Ruffalo tweeted at Fallon asking him to “cut my spoiler slip” from the broadcast. “That was ‘off the record’ homey,” he wrote.

“Dude, it’s too late – already sent the final show to Burbank for air,” Fallon responded. “Are you sure you’re gonna be in trouble? We could maybe bleep it out.”

.@JimmyFallon, I trust that you will cut my spoiler slip on the show tonight. That was “off the record” homey. Please don’t get me in trouble with Marvel (Barry) again. DM me back. M — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 5, 2018

Dude, it’s too late – already sent the final show to Burbank for air. Are you sure you’re gonna be in trouble? We could maybe bleep it out. What is “DM”? https://t.co/GMds1hGO8X — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) October 5, 2018

Later that night, Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of Avengers: Infinity War and the upcoming, still-untitled Avengers 4, also chimed in on Ruffalo’s “mishap.” “Mark, you’re fired,” they wrote.

Mark, you’re fired. — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) October 6, 2018

So after all that hype, did Ruffalo really share some off-limits Avengers scoop? Well…

“I don’t want to get you in trouble with the studio, or Marvel, but could you even just [tell us] the title?” Fallon asked the actor during their interview.

“I think I can probably tell you that,” Ruffalo replied. “I think it’s already out there. The title of the next Avengers movie is…”

Whatever he says next is bleeped out. Did he actually reveal the still-secretive Avengers 4 title? Or was the whole thing an elaborate prank? Our money is on the latter, because Ruffalo then goes on to reveal more bleeped “spoilers” about the upcoming film.

Watch the whole thing in the video above. Avengers 4 hits theaters next May, and we’ll presumably know its title at some point before then.

