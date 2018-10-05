Final Overlord trailer teases Nazi experiments and undead mayhem

Clark Collis
October 05, 2018 at 12:50 PM EDT

The J.J. Abrams-produced horror film Overlord (out Nov. 9) got great buzz when it premiered at the recent Fantastic Fest and a new trailer suggests the movie should be catnip for fans of gory mayhem.

Directed by Julius Avery and starring Jovan Adepo and Wyatt Russell, among others, the film tells the story of American paratroopers dropped into occupied France on the eve of D-Day who discover a secret Nazi lab carrying out terrifying and bizarre supernatural experiments.

See that trailer, being billed as the film’s final one, above.

