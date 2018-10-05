Margot Robbie in talks to lead live-action Barbie movie

Margot Robbie is potentially getting dolled up for a major movie role.

EW has confirmed the Oscar-nominated I, Tonya actress is in talks to lead a live-action Barbie movie at Warner Bros. The studio is currently in discussions to take the reins from Sony on the long gestating movie about the popular line of dolls.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news Friday, indicating Warner Bros. is working with toy company Mattel to bring Barbie to Hollywood following years of stunted development at Sony.

A previous version of the film had Amy Schumer in the lead role, though the actress later dropped out due to scheduling conflicts. Anne Hathaway replaced her shortly thereafter, with Sony slating the film for a June 29, 2018 bow that was ultimately pushed back to May 8, 2020. The plot was said to put a contemporary feminist spin on the iconic doll with an emphasis on body image and identity.

Hot off her first Academy Award nomination for playing infamous figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya earlier this year, Robbie will next appear in Josie Rourke’s awards hopeful Mary Queen of Scots (out Dec. 7) alongside Saoirse Ronan. Also on deck for the Australian performer is a role as murdered actress Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and a reprisal of DC Comics anti-hero Harley Quinn in the Suicide Squad spinoff Birds of Prey.

Representatives for Robbie did not immediately return EW’s request for comment.

