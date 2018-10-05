Maggie Gyllenhaal to adapt Elena Ferrante's The Lost Daughter as directorial debut

The Kindergarten Teacher star Maggie Gyllenhaal is graduating from actress to director for her next big screen project.

Representatives for the performer announced Friday the Oscar nominee will make her directorial debut on a movie adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s 2006 novel The Lost Daughter, which she (and her Pilot Productions banner) will also develop the script for and produce alongside Pie Films’ Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman-Keren.

The Lost Daughter follows the story of Leda, whose daughters leave their mother with a newfound sense of liberation after they vacate the family home. Amid her freedom, Leda takes a holiday by the sea, where things take a menacing turn after an unexpected event triggers haunting memories of her path to motherhood as she confronts the unsettled demons of her past.

Prior to acquiring rights to the book, Pie Films previously worked with Gyllenhaal on Netflix’s aforementioned festival-traveling psychological drama The Kindergarten Teacher (out Oct. 12), for which the actress received near universal praise upon the film’s debut at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

A release date and further casting details for The Lost Daughter have yet to be announced.

