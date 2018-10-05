Jason Momoa prepares for war in extended Aquaman sneak peek

A new extended look at Aquaman has it all: Multiple bad guys, pee jokes, Aquaman in the desert, and Nicole Kidman kicking ass.

On Friday, Warner Bros. released five-plus minutes of footage from director James Wan’s upcoming superhero film and it proves that Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) can thrive in and out of water.

The hero journeys through the Sahara, rooftops, and the sea alongside his fierce companion Mera (Amber Heard), all while dealing with his half-brother/ruler of Atlantis, Orm (Patrick Wilson), and Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II).

“Atlantis has always had a king, now it needs something more,” declares Mera. “But what can be greater than a king?” asks Arthur, to which she responds, “A hero.” The line leads to an epic shot of Aquaman in costume.

One of the film’s producers, Peter Safran, previously hyped the film to EW by saying it has, “got the great action you expect, it’s got a lot of great humor, it works on so many levels … it’s a testament to James’ unique vision. I think it’s an extraordinary step in DC Universe that sets it on the right path.”

Aquaman swims into theaters on Dec. 21. Watch the full extended sneak peek above.

