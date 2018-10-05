IT’S FINALLY HERE.

After months of waiting for the release of the music from A Star Is Born, the soundtrack has arrived.

The music debut coincides with the wide release of the Bradley Cooper-Lady Gaga musical drama, which opens today in theaters nationwide.

Fans already got a taste of the rock score with last week’s premiere of “Shallow,” one of the film’s duets between Cooper and Gaga that’s featured prominently in the film.