IT’S FINALLY HERE.
After months of waiting for the release of the music from A Star Is Born, the soundtrack has arrived.
The music debut coincides with the wide release of the Bradley Cooper-Lady Gaga musical drama, which opens today in theaters nationwide.
Fans already got a taste of the rock score with last week’s premiere of “Shallow,” one of the film’s duets between Cooper and Gaga that’s featured prominently in the film.
“It was an evolution, like the story. It went hand in hand,” says Cooper of creating the music. “We knew the story we wanted to tell, and then the music really became a character in the movie. There is no lyric that’s ever in any point of the movie that doesn’t have exactly to do with where one of them is or hopes to be or regrets being. That was our launching pad and then it was just about discovering what songs fit in the right places. We had wonderful songwriters that helped us and it was just an exploration. That’s the only way I know how to do it — you have to go to work every day with the people that you want to work with and try to create something.” Adds Gaga, “There were so many songs too, so many different incarnations of each song. We were writing songs during the filming.”
