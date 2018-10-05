Here is where you can watch the previous A Star Is Born films

As audiences rush to the theaters to see A Star Is Born, which hit theaters today, they might leave wanting more of the romantic, bittersweet story of an established musician who takes a talented ingénue under his wing. Turns out, fans of the Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga-led drama are in luck: classic film streaming website FilmStruck has all three past A Star Is Born films in their collection ready to be binged.

Ironically, all four iterations cast an already-established actress as the female lead. Janet Gaynor starred alongside Fredric March in the original 1937 film. That first story set the stage for the 1954 version, which was reinvented as a musical with Judy Garland and James Mason. However, perhaps the most recognizable remake—that is, until now—came in 1976, in which Barbra Streisand starred as unknown singer Esther Hoffman, who is discovered by has-been rock star John Norman Howard, played by Kris Kristofferson.

Fans of the film can evaluate each version for themselves, make comparisons, and relive the classic tale of fame and romance that still isn’t stale more than 80 years later. They’re definitely worth a watch, but we get it if you just want to listen to “Shallow” on repeat after the movies tonight.

A Star is Born (2018) is in theaters now, and all three others are available to stream on FilmStruck.

