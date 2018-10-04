Steven Seagal storms out of interview after being asked about sexual assault allegations

Steven Seagal walked out of an interview on Thursday after he was asked about sexual assault allegations made against him.

The 66-year-old actor was accused of rape and sexual harassment by several women including Portia de Rossi, Julianna Margulies, Jenny McCarthy, and Inside Edition correspondent Lisa Guerrero.

Seagal has denied all allegations.

During an interview with BBC Newsnight on Thursday, reporter Kirsty Wark asked Seagal about the allegations.

“You obviously spend a lot of time in Russia, you spend a lot of time in America, you’re making films and so forth,” she began.

“In terms of your life in America, you’ve been very much caught up in all the allegations of sexual harassment,” Wark, 63, continued. “You had a rape allegation against you. I wonder how you deal with all that.”

At the mention of “rape,” Seagal proceeded to take his earpiece off. A member of the camera crew could be heard in the background helping him take off the microphone.

Wark was undeterred, saying, “Hello, Steven Seagal?”

When no response came from the actor, she continued with her segment, saying, “Steven Seagal there. And though, of course, he didn’t respond there he has said previously he denies any allegations that have been made against him.”

A rep for Seagal did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The actor was accused of rape by an extra who appeared in his 1994 film On Deadly Ground, Regina Simons. She told TheWrap that she was 18 at the time of the alleged rape, which she claimed happened after Seagal invited her to a wrap party for the movie at his Beverly Hills home in 1993.

In early September, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges against Seagal.

According to an L.A. County D.A. charge evaluation worksheet, “the reporting party alleged that in 1993, she was the victim of a sexual assault perpetrated by the suspect. The victim was 18 years old at the time. The statute of limitations expired in 1999. Therefore, an analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of the evidence is not warranted and the matter is declined.”

A spokesman for Seagal previously denied McCarthy’s claims that he asked her to strip naked during an audition for the movie Under Siege 2 to The Daily Beast.

His lawyer at the time, Marty Singer, also denied an allegation in which the actor was accused of barging in on an unnamed Hollywood executive who was changing in his trailer in 1991.

“This is totally false…It is interesting this person doesn’t give her name to give her claims legitimacy,” Singer told The Sun at the time.