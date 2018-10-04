The Walking Dead producer Gale Anne Hurd to be honored at ScreamFest

It was announced Thursday that producer Gale Anne Hurd is to receive the Career Achievement Award at this year’s Screamfest Horror Film Festival in Los Angeles.

Hurd’s many credits include Aliens, The Terminator, The Walking Dead, and the just-released film Hell Fest. The festival runs Oct. 9-18, at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood.

It has also been announced that this year’s Screamfest will host a special screening of Bride of Chucky on Oct. 12 which will feature a Q&A with the film’s writer Don Mancini and producer David Kirschner. Other additions to the lineup include the West Coast premiere of supernatural horror movie Welcome to Mercy and a screening of Wes Craven’s The Serpent and The Rainbow, which will be followed by a Q&A with producers David Ladd and Bob Engelman.

More details about Screamfest can be found at the festival’s official website.

