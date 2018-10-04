Bradley Cooper is on Clint Eastwood's tail in first The Mule trailer

Derek Lawrence
October 04, 2018 at 12:59 PM EDT

For his first starring role in six years, Clint Eastwood is getting dirty.

The legendary actor and director is stepping in front and behind the camera for The Mule, which released its first trailer on Thursday.

Based on a true story, Eastwoord stars as Earl Stone, a broke and alone man in his 80s who begins smuggling drugs for the Mexican cartel. He finds success in his new business, eventually drawing the attention of DEA agent Colin Bates (Eastwood’s American Sniper star Bradley Cooper).

“This is the last one,” declares Stone. “So help me god, this is the last one.”

The Mule, which drives into theaters on Dec. 14, also stars Michael Peña, Dianne Wiest, Andy Garcia, Taissa Farmiga, and Laurence Fishburne.

Watch the full trailer above.

