Chris Evans wraps Avengers 4, says it's been 'an honor' to play Captain America

Farewell, Captain.

Chris Evans tweeted Thursday that he has officially wrapped filming on the untitled Avengers 4, closing out his eight-year run as Captain America.

“It was an emotional day to say the least,” Evans wrote on Twitter. “Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”