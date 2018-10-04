Chris Evans wraps Avengers 4, says it's been 'an honor' to play Captain America

Farewell, Captain.
Chris Evans tweeted Thursday that he has officially wrapped filming on the untitled Avengers 4, closing out his eight-year run as Captain America.
“It was an emotional day to say the least,” Evans wrote on Twitter. “Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”
The 37-year-old actor has said before that he has no plans to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after finishing Avengers 4, and he’s since lined up a starring role in Apple’s upcoming limited drama series Defending Jacob. “You want to get off the train before they push you off,” he told The New York Times in March.
Evans made his debut as Steve Rogers in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, and it remains to be seen exactly what fate the character will meet in Avengers 4. (Here’s hoping he gets to ride off into the sunset and grow old with a back-from-the-dead Peggy Carter.)
Avengers 4 will hit theaters May 3, 2019.
