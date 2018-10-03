Christian Bale and Sam Rockwell chart Dick Cheney's rise under George W. Bush in Vice trailer

Christian Bale, Amy Adams, and Sam Rockwell take aim at one of the most controversial government figures in recent American history in the first trailer for Adam McKay’s upcoming biopic Vice.

Annapurna unveiled the first full-length trailer for the film Wednesday, giving audiences a taste of the political dramedy starring Bale — sporting heavy makeup — as then-Vice President Dick Cheney.

“I want you to be my V.P. I want you. You’re my vice,” Rockwell — in character as Bush — tells Bale’s Cheney while eating fried chicken in a scene from the preview. “Well, George, I’m a CEO of a large company. And I have been Secretary of Defense. And I’ve been White House chief of staff. The vice presidency is a mostly symbolic job. However, if we came to a different understanding, I can handle the more mundane jobs: overseeing bureaucracy, military, energy, and foreign policy.” With little pause, Rockwell responds: “Yeah, right. I like that.”

Thus, Vice chronicles Cheney’s early political career as well as his time as Bush’s all-powerful right-hand man, including his role in laying the foundation for the Iraq War and other headline-making moments, like the accidental shooting of his hunting partner in 2006.

The trailer also offers glimpses of Adams’ portrayal of Cheney’s wife, Lynne; Sam Rockwell as President George W. Bush; and Steve Carell as Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld.

The project — produced in part by Will Ferrell and Best Picture-winning Moonlight makers Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner — marks McKay’s first directorial effort since 2015’s The Big Short. Though Vice skipped the fall festival circuit, it will qualify as a late-breaking contender in the awards race ahead thanks to its previously announced Dec. 25 release date.

Watch the trailer above.