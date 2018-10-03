The Conjuring 3 finds director

EW has confirmed that the third Conjuring film will be directed by Michael Chaves. James Wan, who directed 2013’s The Conjuring and 2016’s The Conjuring 2, will produce the film with Peter Safran. Chavez previously directed another supernatural chiller, The Curse of La Llorona, which is also produced by Wan and is set for release, April 19. The first two Conjuring films starred Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as real-life supernatural investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren.

“While working closely with Chaves on The Curse of La Llorona, I got to know him as a filmmaker,” Wan told The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news. “Chaves’ ability to bring emotion to a story and his understanding of mood and scares make him a perfect fit to direct the next Conjuring film.”

“I am a huge fan of the Conjuring films,” said Chaves. “The movies are the rare combination that deliver both tremendous heart and awesome scares. It is both a total thrill and absolute honor to be working with James and the gang at New Line again.”

Related content: